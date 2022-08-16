Girl Scouts Is Releasing a Brand New, Thin Mint–Inspired Raspberry Cookie

The new cookie, Raspberry Rally, will debut in the 2023 season—and will only be available online.

Katlyn Moncada
Published on August 16, 2022

Thin Mint fans, rejoice! The beloved thin, crispy chocolate-mint cookie is getting a "sister" cookie with a fruity twist called the Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie. The new cookie was introduced August 16 in a press release as a part of the Girl Scouts of the USA 2023 nationwide cookie lineup.

Inspired by fan-favorite Thin Mints, the new Raspberry Rally cookie will have the same crunch, only instead of a minty inside, the cookie will be infused with a bright raspberry flavor. As all lovers of fruit and chocolate pairings (especially berries!) will likely agree, that tart raspberry taste is sure to be absolutely delicious combined with the sweet cookie crunch and signature chocolate coating.

A major change for the Girl Scouts in releasing the Raspberry Rally is the fact that the cookie is going to be exclusively sold online. To get your hands on a box of the raspberry-chocolate cookies, you'll have to order them online. According to the release announcing the new cookie, this will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be "exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills." The annual Girl Scout cookie season runs from January to April, so you'll have to keep an eye out for availability depending on when the cookies are selling in your area in the new year.

In case you're wondering if your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors are returning, the full lineup for 2023 includes Raspberry Rally, Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites (Samoas), Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs), Peanut Butter Sandwich (Do-si-dos), Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic, Trefoils, and Girl Scout S'mores.

While it's going to be tough waiting until 2023 to finally get a taste of the Raspberry Rally, you don't have to deprive yourself of those classic cookie flavors. Try your hand at making one of these delicious copycat Girl Scout cookie recipes (we're big fans of these Copycat Chocolate-Mint Thins) to hold you over until the scouts are selling again in a few months.

