If you're already missing your favorite Christmas cookies, don't fret because it's now Girl Scout cookie season. To kick off this tasty time of year, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) released a brand new flavor: Lemon-Ups.

The crispy lemon-flavored cookies are imprinted with one of eight different motivational messages, such as "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator," according to a news release. Aside from being a delicious dessert, proceeds from every box go to the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which "enables girls to think like entrepreneurs as they learn essential skills," the release explains. The cookie description page notes that purchases of Lemon-Ups helps girls learn about money management.

Image zoom Courtesy of Girl Scouts

The new treat will replace Savannah Smiles and is now the second fruit-flavored cookie in the lineup, joining Lemonades, which are iced shortbreads. (Both options are baked by two different bakers, so you'll be able to buy one or the other, depending on where you live.) However, all the other fan-favorite options are back this year, including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread/Trefoils, Thanks-A-Lot, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Girl Scout S'mores.

Related: Copycat Girl Scout Cookie Recipes for When It’s Not Cookie Season

GSUSA is also debuting new packaging for all cookies this year, but don't worry, they'll all still taste the same. The packs will show real GSUSA members participating in troop activities, including camping, canoeing, learning about STEM topics, and more.

In some regions, troops have already started selling their beloved treats. (Cookie season usually goes on for six-to-eight weeks from sometime in January to April.) To see if you can begin buying boxes in your area, head to the organization's website and enter your Zip code in the "Find Cookies" tool. You can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, which is free for both iOS and Android devices.