Feast Your Eyes on This Miniature City Made Entirely of Gingerbread

If you’ve ever dreamed of touring a real-life Candyland, now you can live out that fantasy—at least in a miniature version. Part of the annual Gingerbread City exhibition in London, this small-scale model city trades traditional building materials for gingerbread, royal icing, mini marshmallows, and other sweets to form a sprawling, sugary infrastructure.

Image zoom Courtesy of Luke O'Donovan

The United Kingdom's top architects, engineers, and designers work to create the candy-coated metropolis, which includes more than 100 buildings. Individual architects and design firms can purchase a plot for their design, then deliver their finished gingerbread building to the Somerset House to be incorporated into the larger display.

Now in its fourth year, the exhibition is organized by the Museum of Architecture and combines city planning, architectural design, and holiday baking in a multilevel gingerbread city that features dozens of structures. Candy cane street lamps dot the avenues, lights shine behind sugar stained-glass windows, and marshmallow towers soar above the cookie constructions.

The theme for this year is transport, with a goal of exploring "imaginative new ways of moving around our densely populated cities." Throughout the mini gingerbread city, you'll find icing-coated structures with sweet names like Waffle Iron Tower, Pink Wafer Bridge, and Sugar Loaf Mountain Gondola Pass. In addition to tiny replicas of London landmarks, including Piccadilly Circus and Battersea Power Station, the display features high-rise buildings, parks, bridges, homes, and even a stadium.

The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020, and tickets cost 9 pounds ($11.78) for adults. The Museum of Architecture also offers daily gingerbread house-making workshops so you can construct your own confectionery creation.

If you're headed across the pond this holiday season, the Gingerbread City event is a must-do to add to your itinerary. But if you (like us) are sticking around this side of the Atlantic, you'll just have to settle for admiring the candy-coated photos from afar.