Peek Inside the Quaint Missouri Bungalow Where Ginger Rogers Was Born

Before Ginger Rogers achieved fame as an Academy Award-winning actress and iconic dance partner to Fred Astaire, she came from humble roots. The Hollywood star was born in 1911 in a small cottage in northwestern Missouri, and now, you can take a look around (or even move in) yourself. The 825-square-foot newly renovated home is now for sale for just over $100,000.

Image zoom Marge Padgitt of Three Trails Cottages

Built in 1906, the Craftsman-style bungalow consists of two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and a half bath. Rogers's mother, Lela E. Rogers, rented the house in 1911, and Rogers returned several times throughout her life, according to the home's listing. The home formerly served as a museum dedicated to the actress, and it comes move-in ready and furnished with a variety of antiques.

The current owner purchased the property in 2016 and renovated the home over a two-year period. New appliances and updated electrical and plumbing work offer modern conveniences, but the home maintains its historic charm thanks to original woodwork, vintage furnishings, and period-look details throughout.

Image zoom Marge Padgitt of Three Trails Cottages Image zoom Marge Padgitt of Three Trails Cottages

The kitchen was remodeled with new retro-look appliances, quartz countertops, and a subway tile backsplash. Antique-style light fixtures, a faux tin ceiling, and original windows reinforce the 20th-century charm. A wide apron-front sink and beadboard cabinets (which come fully stocked with dishes, pots, pans, and utensils) give the space a cozy farmhouse feel.

Image zoom Marge Padgitt of Three Trails Cottages

The master bedroom is outfitted with an antique queen-size bed and dresser. Posters from some of Rogers's iconic performances decorate the cream-colored walls. A second, smaller bedroom comes with a twin-size daybed.

Image zoom Marge Padgitt of Three Trails Cottages

The full bathroom was restored with the original clawfoot tub and corner sink. Patterned tile floors and wainscoting dress up the small space.

Located at 100 Moore Street in Independence, Missouri, the home is currently listed for $109,500. Considered a historic landmark property, it's also been approved as a short-term vacation rental, so you could live there yourself or rent it to traveling guests. Visit the Three Trails Cottages website to contact the seller, or simply click through the rest of the home's photos for a stroll through Ginger Rogers's past.