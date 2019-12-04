Mold, unpleasant odors, stinky laundry: your biggest complaints about front-load washers have finally been solved, thanks to GE’s new line of washing machines. The UltraFresh front-loader is designed to ward off odor-causing bacteria, without the need to wipe it down or leave the door open after each load.

Image zoom Courtesy of GE

Although we love front-load washing machines for their energy efficiency and faster spin cycle, bacteria growth around the door poses a serious (and stinky) problem. According to GE, mold or odor is the top frustration for 46% of consumers considering a front-loader. In fact, dealing with the smell and related maintenance causes one in two people to switch back to a top-loading washer.

Enter: The UltraFresh washer. The machine uses innovative technology to get rid of excess moisture and stop the growth of bacteria, which can lead to mold and odors. A wider, angled gasket helps completely drain water after each cycle, while a vent system circulates fresh air into the unit. At the touch of a button, this airflow removes moisture from the gasket, basket, and door, all while the door is closed. An antimicrobial technology known as Microban is also built into the gasket, dispenser, and pump to further prevent bacteria growth in areas with lingering moisture. (Sound familiar? Microban is used in a number of consumer products, including Speck phone cases, Whirlpool refrigerators, and Conair showerheads.)

"We spent time listening to consumers and knew that odor is the top frustration for consumers who own front-load washing machines," says Ken Rudolph, senior director of product management of clothes care at GE Appliances. "So for two-and-a-half years, our engineers worked to develop an innovative, first-of-its-kind solution that is built into the washing machine to keep it fresh and clean. Our unique drain, dry, and defend system ... ensures that nobody has to clean their washing machine before it cleans their clothes."

But the appliance comes equipped with more than just odor-fighting features. The machine’s detergent dispenser, which can hold an entire bottle of laundry detergent, automatically senses the weight and type of fabric in each load to release just the right amount of soap. Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to start the washer remotely. Plus, with new colors and trendy matte finishes, including satin nickel and sapphire blue, these appliances make laundry day look better than ever.

The UltraFresh front-loaders are available online now, and they’ll launch at major retailers like The Home Depot and Best Buy starting in January 2020. Prices range from $899 to $1,199 depending on the size and features.

Laundry day has officially improved, and we can’t say we’ll miss those unpleasant smells or extra upkeep.