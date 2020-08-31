Hundreds of Gap and Banana Republic Stores Will Close This Year

For anyone who wants to add some new sweaters, pants, scarves, or boots from Gap or the Banana Republic to your fall wardrobe, you'll want to start shopping soon. Gap Inc., which owns those stores as well as Athleta, Old Navy, Intermix, Hill City, and Janie and Jack, announced that it would close more than 225 Gap and Banana Republic stores this year.

Image zoom John Keeble/Getty Images

The corporation revealed the news in a quarterly earnings release on Thursday, August 27. In the report, it notes that net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were down 52% for Banana Republic and down 27% for Gap. Although online sales were high for both stores, in-store sales significantly decreased, which is one of the reasons for shuttering hundreds of locations.

Gap Inc. also announced that it would be closing more stores, though an unknown amount, in 2021. Unfortunately, the company hasn't revealed which locations will shut its doors, but the closings will be around the world.