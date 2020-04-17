This Inspiring Nonprofit Supports Restaurants and Feeds Healthcare Workers Around the Country

Many lives and communities have been upended due to the effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). Among those most affected are those in the restaurant industry and healthcare workers. Restaurants across the country have been forced to close and lay off employees. Healthcare workers are the heroes working endless hours on the front lines fighting the disease. Clearly, both could use whatever help they can get during this time, and that's exactly what Frontline Foods aims to do.

The nonprofit launched in mid-March, thanks to entrepreneur Frank Barbieri, venture partner Ryan Sarver, and Sydney Gressel, RN, at the University of California San Francisco. The three friends were texting about the pandemic, and Barbieri asked Gressel what they could do to help the hospital where she worked. She said they could really use some food. (Pizza, to be exact.) Sarver writes on the Frontline Foods blog that everything came together "seemingly overnight." It kicked off in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, and quickly grew to benefit local restaurants and healthcare workers nationwide.

Image zoom Healthcare workers at the University of Alabama in Birmingham receive meals from a local restaurant. Courtesy of Frontline Foods

Here's how it works. The nonprofit takes monetary donations from a community and pays a local restaurant to prepare meals. According to the website, Frontline Foods prefers to work with individual restaurants, small restaurant groups, and local chains, as opposed to national chains. Then, the organization finds a hospital in the area to partner with the restaurant. The website explains that it chooses hospitals that have noted there is a need for food. Frontline Foods tries to focus on centers that are already triaging COVID-19 patients and are experiencing high stress in the emergency departments and intensive care units. "Our goal is to help nourish and boost morale for frontline staff," the Frontline Foods website reads.

Right now, the organization has about 500 volunteers and has raised more than $2,000,000. They've delivered more than 70,000 meals to workers in over 150 hospitals in 42 cities across the country. And they're not slowing down. On March 31, Frontline Foods partnered with World Central Kitchen, an international nonprofit founded by celebrity chef José Andrés that provides meals to those affected by disasters. (According to its website, World Central Kitchen has also been helping feed communities across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.) The goal is to expand its efforts to reach even more people.

So, how can you help out? There are a few ways. First, you can make a tax-deductible donation on the Frontline Foods website. You can also sign up to be a volunteer. The application asks a few questions, including how many hours you're available to work per week as well as details about your skills and experience. Or, if your area isn't receiving assistance yet, you can fill out a new chapter application for your city or region. No matter how you get involved, you'll be doing something kind and generous for people who need the assistance.