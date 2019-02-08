Your Fridge Could Find You Love with this New Samsung Dating App

Samsung’s new dating app wants you to skip past all the small talk and get to the most important question: What’s in your fridge?

If you’ve ever questioned if you could trust someone who doesn’t like chocolate, then you agree that eating habits can play a role in compatibility. The Refrigerdating app works with the idea that the contents of a person’s fridge can say a lot about who they are and how they live.

Does food prepping make your heart do a little dance? Swipe right for the fridge filled with neatly stacked containers. Or maybe you’re looking for a sweetheart with a sweet tooth? A fellow lover of craft beer? Scan the shelves and swipe when you see something you like—it could be a match made in foodie heaven.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Samsung/Refrigerdating

The app was designed to promote Samsung’s Family Hub—a tech-heavy fridge with a touch screen on the outside and a camera on the inside to show you what needs to be added to your grocery list. You can access the app through a browser so it’s available no matter what phone you have.

If you already have the Family Hub fridge, you can start using the Refridgerdating app by taking a profile picture with the internal camera. If you don't own the Samsung fridge, simply snap a photo of the inside of your fridge and upload it to the app. Then, start swiping.

Samsung wants users to keep it real in order to get the most out of this unique dating experience. That means no tidying up your fridge before snapping a pic. If your life is currently filled with Chinese takeout, that’s what the people should see. Samsung even offers an example icebreaker for users who are unsure of how to spark up a conversation with a fridge: “Hey, love that spicy taco sauce, makes me think of my exchange semester in Mexico.”

People say you can find love in the most unexpected places. So if you want to open your heart to every opportunity for love, you might have to start by opening your fridge.