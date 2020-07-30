This Top-Rated Display Shelf Will Show Off Your Plants Beautifully—and It’s on Sale

Having a collection of houseplants helps brighten up your home, but it can be tricky deciding the best way to display them. You need to place them where each plant will receive enough sunlight and arrange them so you can easily water them. Plus, you'll want to make sure your houseplants are in a spot where they can easily be admired. (Isn't that the point of having them?) Chances are, you could use a better set-up for all your pots and planters, and the Foldify Pine Wood Plant Stand could be the answer. Plus it's nearly half-off today on Amazon.

The stand usually retails for $90, but right now, you can buy it for just $50. It's made out of sturdy pine wood that's waterproof so that you can put it outdoors. (If you plan on keeping it outside, you should still apply a waterproof sealant.) It weighs just 7.5 pounds, which means you can move it around as you please, and measures 37 inches long by 12 inches wide. The product can hold up to 100 pounds of weight which means even your heavier pots can go on the stand. The description recommends putting the heaviest planters on the bottom and working your way up to the lighter ones.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The plant stand has a nearly perfect rating from more than 200 reviewers. One five-star reviewer writes that it was super easy to put together. "I absolutely love how adorable my patio looks now with my wooden stand all set up with my plants," they write. Another five-star rater says that they highly recommend purchasing it. "This shelving unit is the perfect blend of style, craftsmanship, and functionality," they note.