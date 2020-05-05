Wearing a face mask isn't especially comfortable for anyone, but for those who wear glasses, it can be an even bigger nuisance. When you breathe into a mask, warm air can escape and settle on your lenses, creating a foggy film of condensation. Although some commercial anti-fogging spray products might help, a few DIY tricks can solve the problem without putting harsh chemicals near your eyes. Whether you're an essential worker combatting this problem daily or you just want to see clearly while grocery shopping, these tips can help stop your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask.

Image zoom Panuwat Dangsungnoen, EyeEm/Getty Images

1. Make Sure Your Mask Fits Correctly

An ill-fitting mask is often the culprit behind fogged-up glasses. To prevent misty lenses (and ensure the best protection), your mask needs to fit snugly around your nose and under your eyes so the air goes through the mask instead of up toward your glasses. You might need to tighten your mask's ties or elastic loops for a better fit. Additionally, make sure your mask or filter is made of breathable fabric that allows air to easily pass through rather than around.

2. Choose a Mask with a Flexible Nose Band

If you're having trouble fitting your mask tightly across your nose, a different type of mask might help. Some ready-made options include a bendable metal strip sewn into the top edge, which can be molded around the bridge of your nose to create a closer fit. For homemade masks, you can add a pipe cleaner along the top to achieve the same effect.

3. Wash Your Glasses with Soapy Water

For a DIY anti-fog treatment, try washing your glasses with soapy water immediately before use. According to a 2011 study by two British scientists, the technique leaves behind a thin film that reduces surface tension on the lenses and prevents misting. For best results, let the glasses air dry or gently dry them with a microfiber cloth or cloth specifically designed for lenses before putting them back on.

4. Use Tape to Seal the Top of the Mask

To get a tighter seal across the top of your face mask, try securing it around your nose with athletic or medical tape. This method is often used by medical students who wear eye protection goggles, according to reporting from The New York Times. An adhesive bandage or double-sided fashion tape might also work, but you should avoid using household tape, such as masking or duct tape, which can irritate your skin.

5. Add a Tissue or Paper Towel to Absorb Moisture

Placing a folded tissue or paper towel inside your face mask has also been known to prevent glasses from fogging up. Fold the material into a rectangle, position it horizontally across the bridge of your nose, and place the mask over top. This can help absorb the moisture from your breath before it hits your lenses. Consider securing the tissue to the mask with tape to prevent it from shifting around during wear.

Experiment with these anti-mist methods to find the one that works best for you. Foggy glasses are no fun (and dangerous in some instances), so if all else fails, you might consider wearing contact lenses instead.