Our Favorite Flower Farm Just Got a New TV Show

We’ve always loved Floret Flower Farm in Washington’s Skagit Valley; it’s owned and operated by the Benzakein family, and they’ve been growing flowers for CSAs, markets, and events since 2008. Since it first started, their business has grown from a tiny backyard garden into a massive farm that produces thousands of cut flowers and hard-to-find seeds every year. Erin Benzakein, the farm’s founder, is now considered one of the leading farmer-florists in the nation, and has been featured in dozens of books and magazines, and landed a spot on The New York Times Bestseller List with her most recent book, A Year in Flowers.

Image zoom Filming for "Growing Floret" has already gotten underway at the farm. Courtesy of Discovery Communications, LLC

But soon, the Benzakeins and Floret Flower Farm will be moving to your TV screen! The new series “Growing Floret” was announced on March 5, and will follow Erin Benzakein and her team over the course of a year as they attempt to turn more than 20 acres of overfarmed, damaged land into a new segment of their successful flower farm.

The series fits right in with Floret Flower Farm’s mission, which includes a strong focus on the environment. The Benzakein family has always practiced organic farming methods, and have been instrumental in inspiring a unified effort among flower-growers to follow sustainable farming practices.

“Growing Floret” is set to air on the Magnolia Network, created by Chip and Joanna Gaines in partnership with Discovery, Inc. Other shows that have been announced on the network include a cooking show hosted by Joanna Gaines, and “Home on the Road,” a series following musical duo Johnnyswim on their tour across North America. Magnolia Network is expected to launch on October 4, 2020.

Image zoom Erin Benzakein, the founder of Floret Flower Farm, leads her team in the restoration project at the center of "Growing Floret." Courtesy of Discovery Communications, LLC

For the Benzakeins, "Growing Floret" is just one chapter in over a decade of working creating their business and expanding their farm. “For nearly 15 years, we have been hard at work raising our family, growing beautiful flowers, and building a farm,” Erin Benzakein said in a press release. “Along this journey, we have openly shared the highs and lows and all that we have learned in the hopes that it will inspire others to follow their dreams and live a more meaningful life. It is such a tremendous honor to join Chip and Joanna’s new network and have the story of our family and our farm told in such a heartfelt, authentic way.”

October 4 feels far away right now, but there are plenty of ways to support and engage with Floret Flower Farm in the meantime. You can shop hundreds of flowers and seeds on their website, both of Benzakein’s books (A Year in Flowers and Cut Flower Garden), or take one of their online workshops. Benzakein is also hard at work on another book about dahlias to be released in early 2021. We are eagerly waiting to watch the farm’s newest adventure this fall.