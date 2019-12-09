5 Uncommon Poinsettia Varieties That Have Stolen Our Hearts

It’s poinsettia season again! Although red is the color usually associated with these plants, there are well over 100 varieties that offer more unexpected hues. Think red-and-white speckled, neon pink, soft peachy yellow, and even bright white. To help put a fresh spin on your holiday decorations, we've picked out five less common poinsettias that you'll want to track down this holiday season. You won't find these plants for sale online, but your local garden center or specialty plant nursery may have them in stock. Even if these specific varieties aren't available near you, you can still use them as inspiration for navigating the poinsettia-lined aisles and picking out a new variety to decorate with this season.

Whether you’re looking for some poinsettias for decorating your home or giving a few as gifts, nothing says you have to stick with red every year. Of course, traditional red poinsettias look fabulous alongside just about any of the other varieties you can find, so try mixing and matching to create even more impact with your poinsettia arrangements.