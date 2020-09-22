This Farmhouse Ladder Is the Perfect Way to Show Off Houseplants

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As much as we all would like to spend our evenings unwinding in a spa, it's not a feasible or realistic idea. But there are a few things you can do to upgrade your bathroom to make it extra relaxing. Of course, you could do an entire renovation, but an easier, much more affordable option is to add houseplants to your space. You've probably heard of, or maybe even tried, putting eucalyptus in the shower for its refreshing aroma and ability to relieve congestion, but why stop there? You can display multiple plants in your bathroom in a stylish way with a farmhouse ladder ($149, Etsy).

Image zoom Courtesy of Etsy

This sturdy piece of decor is handmade from pinewood with a warm walnut wood stain that gives it a vintage look. There are two sizes: 48 inches and 60 inches, and the Etsy shop Farmhouse Basics notes that it can create a custom size if you contact them. You can purchase your ladder with a hanging kit that includes chains, hooks, and toggle bolts or without the extras. Your package will come with installation instructions to ensure you hang it up correctly.

If you decide to hang it in your bathroom, we recommend displaying humidity-loving ferns, or trailing plants such as pothos and philodendron, but just about any other tropical houseplants that will thrive in the humid environment.

But, really, you could put up your ladder anywhere in your home and show off any items you'd like (say, your kitchen to hold your pots and pans.)