This Air Fryer with 1,200 Five-Star Ratings Is 50% Off

The holiday season and comfort foods go hand-in-hand. There’s just something about the shorter and colder days that sets the mood for indulging in homemade meals that boost nostalgia. Whether you’re feeling sweet or savory, there’s one workhorse appliance that satisfies cravings for every drool-worthy dish: the air fryer.
Farberware’s 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Air Fryer is a favorite among 1,200 shoppers (and counting) because of its convenience, quality and size. The small-but-mighty design doesn’t take up too much precious countertop space yet cooks up to two pounds of food at once. Plus, it uses rapid hot air technology that saves you time and requires only a small amount of oil to create a crispy texture.
What’s more, many customers say it’s easy to use thanks to simple controls for cooking time (up to 30 minutes) and temperature (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). You could certainly fry foods in a deep fryer; however, this gadget makes golden fries and chicken wings much healthier with minimal effort. Some recipes, like air-fried pickle chips, take less than 10 minutes to make.
The air fryer is also a great tool for baking, roasting, and grilling. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for fast and easy Christmas cookies, hot appetizers, and candied or spiced nuts. It’s also easy to keep clean because of its nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket.
If you’re looking to whip up feel-good versions of your favorite fried foods, now is the time to add an air fryer to your arsenal of kitchen appliances at an incredible discount of 50% off. Make your way over to Walmart’s holiday home shop to enhance the cozy feeling across your entire space, including ideas for front porches, bedrooms, and dining rooms.
Buy It: Farberware’s 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Air Fryer ($50, Walmart)