4 Essential Face Mask Hacks You Need to Know if You Wear Glasses

Learning how to wear a face mask safely and comfortably is a challenge many of us have faced over the past several weeks, and if you wear glasses, the process can be even more of a struggle. Between foggy lenses and sore ears, wearing a face mask along with eyewear is often frustrating and uncomfortable. Luckily, a few simple hacks can help make wearing a face mask with glasses safer and more comfortable. Try these tricks to prevent some common issues and help keep your eyewear germ-free.

1. Protect Your Ears with Buttons

Sore ears are a common complaint for those who wear face masks for long periods of time. The elastic loops that keep the mask secure can dig into the skin around the ears, but if you wear glasses, there's a simple trick to alleviate this pain and discomfort. As seen in this Tik Tok video shared on Facebook, you can use buttons and small elastic bands to relieve pressure around your ears. Simply thread an elastic band through the buttonholes to create two small loops (do this twice: one button for each arm of your glasses). Slide the end of the glasses arm through the loops to attach the button to the side of the ear piece and repeat on the other side. Then when you put on your mask, secure the mask's elastic loops around the buttons instead of your ears to relieve the pressure.

2. Clean Your Glasses with Soap Daily

Glasses sit right up against your face, so it's important to clean and disinfect them often. Germs could potentially transfer from the surface to your eyes, nose, or mouth and make you sick. To sanitize your glasses, wash them with warm, soapy water and let them air dry daily or after you've been out in public. Besides getting rid of any lingering germs, this could help stop your glasses from fogging up when wearing a mask, as the soap leaves behind a thin film that prevents mist from gathering on the lenses.

3. Try Other Anti-Fogging Tricks

A proper fit is also key to prevent foggy glasses when wearing a mask. Make sure the top of the mask fits snugly against your nose and cheeks, and consider taping the edge of the mask down or adding a tissue underneath to create a tighter seal. A mask with a flexible metal band across the nose area can also help the mask sit closer to your face.

4. Choose Glasses Over Contact Lenses

When possible, wearing glasses is generally a safer choice than putting in contact lenses, which requires you to touch your eye area and could potentially transfer germs from your hands to your eyes. Wearing contacts can also increase irritation and cause you to touch or rub your eyes more often. If you do need to wear contacts instead of glasses, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before and after putting your lenses in.