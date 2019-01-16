Just when we thought we couldn't get more excited about the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot, the behind-the-scenes preview arrives. HGTV just shared a first look at the new show with a 2-minute trailer posted on Instagram. One thing is certain: The return of our favorite throwback home renovation show is sure to be emotional.

The teaser video begins with slow-motion shots of the iconic bus before introducing us to the new host, Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family. We also see glimpses of a few of the renovation recipients—which include a single dad of three and a military family—and the incredible transformations that will likely bring us to tears. "It is such a privilege to meet people who need something and be able to give them that thing that they need," Ferguson says in the trailer. The long-awaited reboot was officially announced back in January 2019, and the first of ten new episodes will premiere on February 16, 2020.

And now that you're (even more) eagerly awaiting the return of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, we have some more exciting news about the premiere. Former host Ty Pennington will appear on the reboot! HGTV announced in a news release that Pennington will "be a hands-on renovator who actively participates in the builds."

Although it's been more than a decade since the last episode aired, the craftsman is as thrilled as ever to return to his roots. "I’m honored to roll up my sleeves and relive the magic of the most positive, life-changing show I’ve ever been a part of," Ty says in the release. "I’m passionate about design and making positive change in people’s lives. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition shows you what amazing things can happen when people work together. Let’s Do It!"

The beloved makeover show originally aired from 2003-2012 on ABC with Pennington as the host. Each episode follows a team of builders and designers as they redo a family’s entire home in a weekend. The families usually had just overcome a tragedy, were in financial trouble, or needed a new place to call their own.

Ty and his team built one-of-a-kind spaces customized to the families’ needs. And who can forget that famous home reveal footage, which always began with the entire community chanting “Move that bus!” At the time, the show’s popularity couldn’t be touched by any other home remodeling program.

HGTV is the lucky network that secured the show’s revival. It should fill the hole left by Chip and Joanna Gaines’ wildly popular show, Fixer Upper, which aired its final season in 2018.

The timing of the reboot couldn’t be more perfect, too. While there are many throwback shows returning to TV (think Trading Spaces, Will and Grace, and American Idol), none pull at your heartstrings quite like an episode of Extreme Makeover. A feel-good reboot like this is just what we need to cut through the heavy news cycle.

HGTV confirmed the exciting announcement on their Instagram. The promotional video begins with that iconic bus and shows clips of demolition day and a couple looking at their home in disbelief. The caption announced all-new episodes to arrive on HGTV next year.

To hold you over until the premiere, HGTV also secured the rights to 100 previously-aired episodes of the original show that will air leading up to the reboot's premiere.

There’s no news yet on whether the rest of the cast members will be returning. We’ll definitely have our fingers crossed for a full return, though! Until the show’s air date, you can find us obsessively watching the reruns while simultaneously planning a kitchen makeover of our own.