Look to the Sky Tonight to Catch the Last Meteor Shower of Spring

May is the best spring month for spotting meteors, according to the American Meteor Society, and it's already starting off with a show. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak overnight tonight, offering a spectacular display of shooting stars just before the sun rises. The next major celestial event won't occur until late July, so tonight is the night to get your meteor fix while you can.

Image zoom Carlos Fernandez/Getty Images

The shooting stars will light up the sky in the early morning hours of May 5 and 6, when you can see up to 40 meteors per hour in some places, according to reporting from Space.com. Although stargazers located around the equator in the Southern Hemisphere will have the best view, those in the Northern Hemisphere can still catch the show during the last hour before dawn. That's when the moon, which can mask some of the meteors with its brightness, should be set below the horizon, allowing for a darker sky and better viewing of the shower.

The streaks of light will appear to emerge from the constellation Aquarius. Named after one of the brightest stars in the constellation, the Eta Aquarids are created by debris from Halley's Comet, which takes a 76-year path around the sun and will next be visible from Earth in 2061. The yearly meteor shower is typically active from the end of April through May.

To get the best view of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, head outside to a secluded spot, preferably somewhere away from bright city lights. You don't need any special equipment, such as binoculars or a telescope, to see the meteors; just give your eyes about 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Then, to catch the celestial show, all you have to do is look up.