If you live in New York City or happen to be heading there this weekend, you'll want to swing through midtown Manhattan Sunday evening for a spectacular display. The Empire State Building will be illuminated in Australia's national colors, green and gold, to celebrate Australia Day, the country's national holiday.

Along with the display, the skyscraper's restaurant, STATE Grill and Bar, announced in a news release it is offering specials to support the country as the bushfires continue to ravage the area. For every purchase of a Foster's beer or a pavlova dessert from January 25 to 27, the restaurant will donate 100% of the profits to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Plus, the restaurant's managing company, Patina Restaurant Group, will match the final donation.

Image zoom Courtesy of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

"The Empire State Building is a popular destination for Australian travelers, and our thoughts are very much with the country during the current crisis," Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, says in the release. If you order a Foster's or pavlova on the specified days, you'll also receive complimentary, homemade Tim Tams, which are chocolate biscuits that are a popular treat in the country.

The landmark often changes its usual white lights to honor holidays and events, such as red and green for Christmas, red, white, and blue for the 4th of July, and recently purple and gold after LSU won the college football national championship.

If you can't experience the building's breathtaking display in person, there are plenty of other ways you can help Australia recover from these deadly wildfires, including donating money and goods to various charities.