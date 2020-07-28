This Popular Set of Cooling Pillows Is More Than 80% Off—But Not for Long
The pillows usually retail for $200, but right now, you can get them for just $36.
At the end of a hot summer day, it feels incredible to lie in bed with the air conditioning blasting as you fall asleep. To take that feeling of ultimate relaxation to the next level, sleep with a super comfortable pillow that keeps you cool all night long. If your current bedding could use an upgrade, you're in luck because you can get a set of two highly-rated cooling pillows for just $36.
A pair of Ella Jayne Cool N' Comfort Gel Pillows ($36, Nordstrom Rack) usually retails for $200. Each one is filled with 100% polyester down-alternative fine gel fiber that doesn't get flat and keeps you cool and dry throughout the night. The medium-weight pillow is great for side, back, and stomach sleepers. The king-size pillows measure 20 x 36 inches and are machine-washable for easy cleaning.
Buy It: Ella Jayne King Cool N' Comfort Gel Fiber Pillows, $36 (was $200), Nordstrom Rack
The top-rated product has rave reviews from buyers. One person writes the pillow feels like you're sleeping on a cloud. "These pillows are so soft and comfortable. I will be replacing all the pillows in my house with these," they add. Another five-star reviewer writes that the pillows wash well and are very soft. "And they do help keep your head cool at night," they note.
This deep discount (about 82% off) is part of a variety of sales happening at Nordstrom Rack right now. There are a handful of other excellent home deals on the site right now, so make sure you check it out if you're looking to update your bedroom. However, these cooling pillows won't be discounted for long, so you'll want to start shopping now.
Comments