This Popular Set of Cooling Pillows Is More Than 80% Off—But Not for Long

The pillows usually retail for $200, but right now, you can get them for just $36.

At the end of a hot summer day, it feels incredible to lie in bed with the air conditioning blasting as you fall asleep. To take that feeling of ultimate relaxation to the next level, sleep with a super comfortable pillow that keeps you cool all night long. If your current bedding could use an upgrade, you're in luck because you can get a set of two highly-rated cooling pillows for just $36.

The top-rated product has rave reviews from buyers. One person writes the pillow feels like you're sleeping on a cloud. "These pillows are so soft and comfortable. I will be replacing all the pillows in my house with these," they add. Another five-star reviewer writes that the pillows wash well and are very soft. "And they do help keep your head cool at night," they note.