Steamed, boiled, or from your pressure cooker—no matter the method used to make hard-cooked eggs, we often find it difficult to easily remove the eggshells. This week, a Twitter user posted a video showing us how to "eggxactly" peel a boiled egg in less than 10 seconds. The clip wowed viewers and quickly went viral with more than 86,000 views and counting. To do this, the user placed a single hard-cooked egg inside a glass, added some water from the tap, then began shaking vigorously. Shockingly, the egg was perfectly peeled after just a few seconds. A hack like this seemed too good to be true, so we went to our Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen to put this trick to the test.

The hack actually worked pretty well for us. However, we noticed the shell didn't slip off as quickly and easily as the viral video looked. We're not sure how the hard-cooked egg in the original viral clip was prepared, so we went with our favorite way to make them easy to peel: steamed.

Our Test Kitchen spent a lot of time going through many methods of hard-cooking eggs. So far, the tests revealed steaming eggs is our favorite method for the easiest-to-peel eggs every time. Rather than bringing them to a boil in a traditional hard-cooked egg method, you use a steamer basket placed in a saucepan. Placing six eggs in the steamer basket at a time works best based on our testing. The water comes to a boil underneath the eggs then the pan is covered for 17 minutes to cook. We then drop them into an ice-water bath to bring the temperature down quickly and stop the eggs from cooking.

Image zoom Ryan Krull

After we had our eggs cooked, we were ready to give the hack a try. We placed the egg inside a glass with a little cool tap water (we didn't measure this, just used about enough to fill about a third of the glass), and we watched the shell begin to remove itself without us doing more than giving it a good shake. The water in the cup seems to help release the shell from the egg where cracks are made. As you can see, we had to give the egg a nudge out of the shell. Perhaps our eggs were newer than the one in the video. Eggs that are 7 to 10 days old are generally easiest to peel after cooking. As eggs age, the air pocket in the shell grows, making it easier to dislodge the shell after boiling (or steaming).

Overall, we agree that this egg hack that turned out pretty well. Maybe we'll de-shell eggs this way for our deviled eggs and cobb salad from now on.