6 Edible Valentine’s Day Bouquets for The Foodie in Your Life

Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift to give? If your special someone happens to love food (and honestly, who doesn’t?), check out this round-up of the most extravagant and delicious edible bouquets. They’re all available to order online, and with speedy shipping, they’ll be on your loved one’s doorstep just in time.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Cookies By Design

Sweetheart Roses Cookie Bouquet

This Valentine's Day, you can stop and eat the roses instead of smelling them. A beautiful bouquet of hand-decorated cookies is a sweet twist on a classic gift idea.

Buy it: Small Sweetheart Roses Cookie Bouquet, $46.99

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Bacon Bouquets

The Original Bacon Bouquet

If breakfast food is your partner's love language, a dozen bacon roses will make them weak in the knees. Each bouquet comes in a decorative gift box. The original size includes 12 bacon roses, but you can order a bouquet of up to 100.

Buy it: The Original Bacon Bouquet, $66.80

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Harry & David

Donut Bouquet

Each of the miniature donuts in this bouquet are dipped in either dark or white chocolate, then topped with chocolate drizzle and candy toppings. And you won’t have to worry about your tasty bouquet showing up on time, because express two-day shipping is included with your purchase.

Buy it: Donut Bouquet, $49.99

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Walmart

KitKat Candy Bouquet

You can’t go wrong gifting a bouquet of this crowd-favorite candy bar. This super-sharable display would make a great gift for an office; it includes both large and fun-size KitKat bars and is wrapped up with a big red bow.

Buy it: KitKat Candy Bouquet, $55.99

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Olympia Provisions

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet

If the way to your special someone’s heart is through their stomach, this bouquet of gourmet salami might be the trick. Have this salami bouquet delivered straight to your loved one’s door all wrapped up in a festive arrangement.

Buy it: Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet, $61

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Walmart

Grand Delights Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Candy Bouquet

Since Conversation Hearts aren't around this year, say “I love you” with a Ferrero Rocher Candy Bouquet instead. Elegantly wrapped in decorative gold, this bouquet is both pretty and decadent.

Buy it: Grand Delights Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Candy Bouquet, $57.35