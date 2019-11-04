Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs Are the Easiest Flowers to Grow This Holiday Season

The holidays are coming up fast, which means it's time to start planning the menu for Thanksgiving dinner and making Christmas lists. And while it might still feel a little soon to set up your Christmas tree (though it can actually make you happier if you start decking the halls early), now is when we like to start amaryllis bulbs so they will be blooming in December. These beauties produce huge flowers for weeks during the winter, right when we crave some floral flair most. While they aren't hard to grow, now they've gotten even easier, thanks to a little wax.

You might’ve seen amaryllis bulbs coated in colorful wax popping up around the holidays in recent years, alongside poinsettias and Christmas cacti. These are trendy holiday decorations in Europe already, and now they’re gaining popularity in the United States (Google searches for wax amaryllis bulbs have steadily increased each year, and more than doubled since 2014). Along with adding a touch of holiday cheer, the wax coating on the bulbs holds in all the moisture the plants need to bloom. This means you don't have to place them in a pot, and you don’t even have to remember to water it between baking Christmas cookies and trimming the tree.

Buy It: Upside Down Amaryllis Kit, $36.95, Gardener's Supply Company

Because waxed amaryllis bulbs don't need to be potted, you can place them almost anywhere, like on a tabletop or inside a decorative bowl. And now, Gardener’s Supply Company has recently taken these amaryllises to new extremes by offering an upside-down waxed amaryllis kit. According to a recent Instagram post, this idea initially faced skepticism around the Gardener’s Supply Company office, but their product development team "tested it over and over again until we were all convinced that it works," and apparently, the bulbs have stood up to the challenge of growing upside-down each time.

The care instructions couldn’t be easier—they're even more low-maintenance than air plants. Just keep your upside-down amaryllis in a well-lit room, and rotate it every couple of days to help it grow straighter. One bulb will produce a cluster of beautiful, deep red flowers in four to six weeks. We’re already picturing a few hung over the dining room table, or even over a doorway as a stunning upgrade from mistletoe. You can also try DIYing this look by attaching wire to the bottom of any waxed amaryllis bulb, but if you want to be sure it'll grow straight, the kits by Gardener's Supply Company have been tested for growing upside-down.

While you might see other waxed amaryllis bulbs around this holiday season, the upside-down kits are exclusive to Gardener’s Supply Company. You can order the kit now for $36.95, which includes one waxed bulb and a stainless steel wire hanger. Each plant can grow 18-24 inches in height and produces 5 or 6 individual flowers. The bulbs will only bloom once, so once the flowers are past their prime, you can either toss them or you can try scraping off the wax and planting the bulb in a pot.

Whether you choose to grow waxed amaryllis the traditional way or try them upside down, these bulbs are an effortless way to bring color to your holiday decorations with fresh flowers. As if by magic, they'll grow and bloom almost anywhere you put them without needing any watering. Pick up a few today, and you could be enjoying their gorgeous blooms by early December.