Every year, Easter always feels like the official kick-off to springtime fun and in my family, it's filled with food, candy, and time with my big, extended family. While our Easter might be different this year and with fewer people around my dining room table, it's hard to imagine celebrating Easter without the big traditional ham meal. If you haven't been able to get out and buy your Easter menu staples from the grocery store or had to cancel brunch reservations this year, there's still time to plan a memorable meal for the members of your household. And there's no need to gather all the ingredients, either. Here are some of the best completely ready-made Easter meal options you can pick up or have delivered directly to your door by April 12. All you'll have to do is heat and serve.

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Boston Market

The fast-casual restaurant already sold out of its delivery ham meals (which serves 12) this year, but you may be able to find it available for pick up a la carte or as a catered meal for 3 to 5 people if you live near a Boston Market location. If you're not a ham fan or prefer Thanksgiving food, you can still order a full roasted turkey dinner (which also serves 12) that includes mashed potatoes, gravy, homestyle stuffing, and dinner rolls. Since you won't be dining with a crowd this year, channel your Thanksgiving holiday mode and plan ways to create new meals from the leftovers.

Buy It: Essential Whole Roasted Turkey Dinner, $69.99, Boston Market

Harry & David

Enjoy a premium spiral-sliced, 7-pound honey-glazed ham along with three-cheese scalloped potatoes, creamy spring peas with bacon, and an artichoke, mushroom, and bacon frittata. Finish the meal with a slice of New York-style cheesecake. If you're not a fan of the included sides, you can also create your own Easter feast and pick the appetizer, sides, and dessert for $10 more. Pre-made menu or DIY, each meal option serves up to 10 people.

Buy It: Gourmet Ham Dinner, $219.99, Harry & David

Hickory Farms

For families of four (or two meals to serve a couple) that aren't feeling like ham this year, try a two-course filet mignon dinner from Hickory Farms. Along with four 6-ounce filets, the meal comes with green bean casserole, scalloped potatoes, and a marbled cheesecake.

Buy It: Two-Course Filet Dinner, $175, Hickory Farms

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is offering a steal on a four-person complete ham dinner for $70 (it would cost over $100 purchased separately). The meal includes a fully cooked, juicy ham, creamy whipped sweet potatoes, and corn and edamame succotash. A classic carrot cake is included for dessert.

Buy It: Easter Ham Dinner, $69.99, Omaha Steaks

Williams Sonoma

If you have a big nuclear family of eight (or just really love leftovers), this is the gourmet meal for you. The Williams Sonoma feast includes a half ham that's been smoked over hardwood chips, zucchini and corn casserole, scalloped potatoes, and rainbow carrots with lemon herbs. Order before April 7 in order to receive it on time for Sunday dinner.

Buy It: Complete Easter Dinner, $199.95, Williams-Sonoma

Now go ahead and put on that spring outfit you planned to wear for the occasion and dig in. Since we're all practicing social distancing these days, you might not have a crowd of people living in your house to share the meal with, but that's OK! Turn that ham into a hearty soup or try freezing the leftovers to enjoy the Easter feast another day.