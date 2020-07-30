Major Retailers Are Starting Black Friday in October This Year

I’ve only gone Black Friday shopping twice in my life, and what I remember about those experiences isn’t the money I saved or the deals I found—it’s the insane amount of people lined up at every store. I seriously didn't know it was possible to fit that many people inside a Target. And when you consider that the pandemic is far from over, the thought of trying to enforce social distancing procedures and mask requirements while promoting Thanksgiving Day doorbusters seems like a logistical nightmare—which is why this year, retailers are taking a different approach to the holiday.

Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Kohl’s have all announced they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. But just because you won’t be camping outside stores doesn’t mean you won’t still find excellent deals this year.

Recently, Target announced they’ll be shifting their holiday sales strategy to be primarily online—and the sales start in October. Target CEO Brian Cornell explained that the retailer doesn’t want to encourage anyone to go into the store just to get a good deal. In past years, certain Black Friday sales were in-store only, so you had to wait in line at the physical location if you wanted the discount.

“Let’s face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds. That’s why our biggest holiday deals will be available earlier than ever, so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season,” he said in the announcement.

And since all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, you can score the best deals and spend the day eating turkey with your family.

Target isn’t the only retailer reconsidering the traditional Black Friday approach: Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette says the company plans to go “full force” on holiday sales right after Halloween to avoid the usual rush of in-store shoppers.