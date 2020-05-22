Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and it's also a time when many brands, including Dyson, offer major discounts. Now that we're all spending more time at home (and doing all the cleaning that comes with it), it might be time to upgrade your new vacuum. Well, now's your chance because Dyson is offering big savings on many of its top-rated vacuums.

We selected five options with varying price points and features so you can choose the best vacuum for your home. If this is your first Dyson, you'll be happy with some of the perks that come with ordering one. Each item comes with free two-day shipping, and the majority of orders placed by 12 p.m. EST will ship the same day. Cordless vacuums have a 2-year parts-and-labor warranty, while other vacuums come with a 5-year parts-and-labor warranty.