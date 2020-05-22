Save Hundreds on Top-Rated Dyson Vacuums with This Memorial Day Sale
Hurry—some deals expire this Saturday.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and it's also a time when many brands, including Dyson, offer major discounts. Now that we're all spending more time at home (and doing all the cleaning that comes with it), it might be time to upgrade your new vacuum. Well, now's your chance because Dyson is offering big savings on many of its top-rated vacuums.
We selected five options with varying price points and features so you can choose the best vacuum for your home. If this is your first Dyson, you'll be happy with some of the perks that come with ordering one. Each item comes with free two-day shipping, and the majority of orders placed by 12 p.m. EST will ship the same day. Cordless vacuums have a 2-year parts-and-labor warranty, while other vacuums come with a 5-year parts-and-labor warranty.
Thanks to the brand's signature features, including high-powered motors and construction to let your vacuum glide easily around corners, your carpets and hardwood floors will be left spotless. Some of the deals end on Saturday, May 23, so you'll want to start shopping.
Most Affordable Dyson Vacuum
The V7 Motorhead is Dyson's most affordable vacuum cleaner, but it's still plenty powerful. The cordless option weighs less than 5.5 pounds and works well on carpet and hardwood floors. It has two modes (powerful and max) and runs up to 30 minutes before it needs another charge. It can also turn into a handheld vacuum with one press of a button.
Buy It: Dyson V7 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner, $250 (was $300)
Most Advanced Dyson Vacuum
This option features Dyson's latest technology, including the Hyperdymium motor which has twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. It comes with five different heads so you can clean every inch of your floor. The LED screen allows you to seamlessly switch from the three cleaning options: eco, auto, and boost. This cordless vacuum has a nearly perfect five-star rating from almost 400 buyers.
Buy It: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum, $500 (was $600)
Highest-Rated Dyson Vacuum
The V8 cordless vacuum has a direct-drive cleaner head that deep cleans carpets and a soft woven nylon head with anti-static carbon fibers for hardwood floors. It comes with three tools: a mini motorized tool to turn it into a handheld device, a crevice tool for the hard-to-reach spots, and a two-in-one combination tool that collects larger pieces of debris and sweeps up dust. One five-star reviewer calls it the "best purchase ever." This option runs for 40 minutes before it needs recharging.
Buy It: Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (was $450)
Longest-Lasting Dyson Vacuum
Vacuum for up to 60 minutes cord-free with this model that comes with a powerful motor known to suck up even the smallest pieces of dirt. It comes with two heads, three tools, and one brush. The vacuum has three power modes and is available in two colors: black (shown) and copper.
Buy It: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum, $400 (was $550)
Best Dyson Vacuum for Pet Hair
If you have a furry friend at home, this is the vacuum for you because it's specifically built to clean homes with dirt, hair, and other allergens that inevitably come along with having pets in your house. The unit includes a stair tool, combination tool, a turbine tool that has rotating brush heads to remove hair without tangles, and an instant-release high-reach wand. Plus, the ball allows you to easily maneuver the machine.
Buy It: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $380 (was $500)
