Dreaming of a Dyson Hair Dryer for Christmas? Now’s Your Time to Snag One

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every year, the holiday shopping season seems to begin earlier, and you're probably already purchasing items for everyone on your list. Deals from many retailers are already going on, and there's one you'll definitely want to check out for the hair care enthusiast in your life. (Especially if that person is you—we all deserve to treat ourselves!)

Right now, you can get a variety of Dyson hair products, including the Airwrap Styler, the Supersonic Hair Dryer, and the Coralle Hair Straightener, on sale at Sephora. You can take advantage of a 10%, 15% or 20% discount, but only for a few more days.

The sale is part of Sephora's Holiday Savings Event, where Beauty Insider members can shop their favorite products at discounted prices. To shop the deals, you have to be part of the rewards program. (If you're not already, it's free to sign up at the Sephora website). Depending on your status, which is based on how much money you spend at the store every year, you'll have a different discount. Rouge status gets 20% off, VIB gets 15% off, and Insider receives 10% off. All you have to do is apply the code HOLIDAYFUN when you're ready to checkout.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

If you're not familiar with Dyson's hair care products (yes, the company makes more than just vacuums), let's get you up to speed. Similar to its other appliances, Dyson's styling tools are on the expensive side. However, reviewers say they're worth every penny. The Airwrap Styler ($549 without discount) styles your hair without using extreme heat. The available gift set includes two barrels, three brushes, a dryer, and a storage case. The award-winning product is among the best damage-free ways to do your hair and is safe for all hair types. For Rouge members, it would be $439, for VIB members, it would be $467, and for Insider members, it would be $494.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

The Coralle Hair Straightener Gift Set ($499 without discount, Sephora) promises less breakage, less frizz and fewer flyaways. You can set the temperature and even use it cord-free for up to 30 minutes. The kit includes a paddle brush, detangling comb, charging dock, and a pouch. Rouge members would pay $399, VIBs would spend $424, and Insiders would pay $449.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

And the Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set ($399 without discount, Sephora) is perfect for super-fast (but damage-free) hair drying. The set comes with a round brush, detangling comb, smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, a non-slip mat, and a storage hanger. With a 20% discount, you'd spend $319, with 15% off, you'd pay $339, and with 10% taken off, you'd spend $359.