Earlier this summer, Drew Barrymore debuted an exclusive collection at Walmart called Flower Home, and the midcentury modern furnishings and eclectic decor blew us away. The line features colorful, patterned pieces inspired by Barrymore’s own bohemian sensibilities and personal travels. With items like wall art, throw pillows, light fixtures, and bedding, the collection is perfect for infusing any room in your home with a splash of color or fun layered textures.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Walmart. Courtesy of Walmart

Although this was the actress’s first home collection at Walmart, it wasn’t her first partnership with the brand, and it’s certainly not her last. Barrymore launched Flower Beauty at Walmart in 2013 and earlier this month she unveiled a kid's furniture line called Flower Kids.

While the Flower Home collection has been available for a few months, only recently did we discover a secret section on Walmart’s site featuring decor from the line priced for just $40 or less. If you haven’t already shopped Barrymore’s home decorations, now’s your chance to scoop up a few deals from the stylish celeb’s collection. Think pastel pink vases, framed floral art, and luxurious velvet throw pillows. Below are our favorite under-$40 Flower Home items to shop today.