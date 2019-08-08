Drew Barrymore’s Walmart Home Collection Has a Secret Section of Under $40 Finds
The search is over for affordable decor with pops of color.
Earlier this summer, Drew Barrymore debuted an exclusive collection at Walmart called Flower Home, and the midcentury modern furnishings and eclectic decor blew us away. The line features colorful, patterned pieces inspired by Barrymore’s own bohemian sensibilities and personal travels. With items like wall art, throw pillows, light fixtures, and bedding, the collection is perfect for infusing any room in your home with a splash of color or fun layered textures.
Although this was the actress’s first home collection at Walmart, it wasn’t her first partnership with the brand, and it’s certainly not her last. Barrymore launched Flower Beauty at Walmart in 2013 and earlier this month she unveiled a kid's furniture line called Flower Kids.
While the Flower Home collection has been available for a few months, only recently did we discover a secret section on Walmart’s site featuring decor from the line priced for just $40 or less. If you haven’t already shopped Barrymore’s home decorations, now’s your chance to scoop up a few deals from the stylish celeb’s collection. Think pastel pink vases, framed floral art, and luxurious velvet throw pillows. Below are our favorite under-$40 Flower Home items to shop today.
Rose Artwork
This sweet rose print is suspended between glass in a gold frame for a whimsical floating effect. The small square artwork (it's about 12 inches wide) would look lovely on its own above a nightstand or as part of a gallery wall.
Buy It: Rose with Wood, $36, Walmart
Pink Decorative Vase
A slender clay vase in a muted shade of pink is the perfect accessory for any accent table that could use a pick-me-up. Fill it with a few delicate flowers or dried twigs for a classic look.
Seashell Bookends
If your shelves are missing a little extra something, consider adding these playful 5x5-inch bookends to your setup. The antique brass material gives them a vintage look while the seashell design contributes coastal style.
Velvet Throw Pillow
You can’t go wrong with a decorative throw pillow made with luxurious velvet fabric and eye-catching tassels. This 20x20-inch version comes in five stylish colors—pink, gold, wine, green, and blue—and is perfect for tossing on any sofa, bed, or accent chair in need of a quick refresh.
Buy It: Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow with Tassels, $34, Walmart
Geometric Trays
This four-piece set of trays offers modern catchalls perfect for organizing small accessories and daily necessities. The three smaller nesting trays can be easily removed to reveal a larger, 10-inch wide hexagonal tray. Showcase the functional accent piece on your nightstand to organize jewelry.
Buy It: Multi-Colored Geometric Trays, Set of 4, $39, Walmart
Floral Curtain Set
It’s no secret that florals are a timeless look, and this window curtain set is further proof. The kit, which comes with a valance and two curtain tiers, offers vintage flair for any small window in your home. Try styling them in your kitchen for a sunny accent.
Gold Ombre Bottle
This decorative bottle, which stands 5 inches tall and 9-1/2 inches wide, creates a dynamic look thanks to its gold ombre design. Place it on your coffee table or a shelf as a finishing touch.
Floral Throw Pillow
Toss this square 20x20-inch throw pillow on your couch for an easy way to add pattern. Both feather and down fill the soft 100-percent cotton cover, so naptime will be just as cozy as it is stylish.
Buy It: Vintage Floral Decorative Throw Pillow, $39, Walmart
Green Votive Candle Holder
Set the mood with a flickering votive displayed in this glass and ceramic candle holder. The marble-like handmade green base gives the piece a one-of-a-kind look.
Buy It: Galway Green Ceramic Glass Votive Candle Holder, $36, Walmart
Comments