Thanks to cookbooks, the internet, and recipe cards passed down from Grandma, there are seemingly countless chocolate chip cookie recipes to please everyone's preferences. Some like their treat chewy, some like them crispy, but it seems like everyone who's tried DoubleTree's recipe loves it. (I can personally attest to this.) Unfortunately, the only way to get a hold of one of these delectable desserts is to book a stay at the Hilton hotel. Well, until now, that is. This past week, the company revealed its recipe for its famed chocolate chip cookies, and you likely already have all the ingredients ready to bake.

On April 9, Hilton posted a press release on how to make the cookies that "have a passionate fan following and a long history." The release notes guests eat more than 30 million of them each year, and they were the first cookies to be baked in orbit at the International Space Station in January.

The corporation explains that many copycat recipes have been popping up over the years, but this is the first time Hilton has released the official one. "We know this is an anxious time for everyone," Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head at DoubleTree by Hilton, says in the release. "A warm chocolate chip cookie can't solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness."

The recipe is similar to a standard chocolate chip recipe with butter, sugar, and of course, chocolate chips. However, there is one unexpected ingredient typically found in fruit-flavored desserts: Lemon juice. To see the full list of ingredients and how to bake them, head on over to the press release.

Maybe it's the fact they're loaded with chocolate chips, oats, and walnuts; perhaps it's because the comforting treat is a warm welcome that means you've finally arrived at your destination. Whatever it is, these cookies are delicious. Plus, they'll be even better after baking them at home, possibly with some extra helping hands in the kitchen, and enjoyed fresh from the oven.