Disney Just Shared Some of Its Famous Pumpkin Recipes for You to Make at Home

Now that it's mid-May, many people are excited about the arrival of summer, but some, including Disney, are looking even further ahead. The corporation is celebrating that it's halfway to Halloween with some of its beloved fall recipes that are served at its theme parks all over the world.

The Disney Parks Blog posted six different recipes, and all but one feature fall's favorite flavor, pumpkin. If you have a sweet tooth, you'll be happy to see four options make for a delicious dessert. First, there are the pumpkin twists that are made of puff pastry, so they're very easy to put together. Just fill them with some pumpkin pie filling, bake them until golden brown, and you've got yourself a treat that sounds especially good with a warm cup of coffee or tea. Another uncomplicated option is the pumpkin bars, which I cannot wait to make. They feature a graham cracker crust, a creamy pumpkin filling, and can be instantly upgraded with a big dollop of homemade whipped cream.

Image zoom These bars feature a graham cracker crust and a pumpkin filling. Courtesy of Disney

If you're feeling a little adventurous, try the pumpkin crème brûlée that's topped with sablé cookies and sugared pecans. No, it's not as simple as this 3-ingredient crème brûlée, but it still sounds tasty. Plus, it's a show-stopping dessert that would look beautiful at your Thanksgiving spread. Rounding out the desserts is the only non-pumpkin recipe in the mix, the Jack Skellington sugar cookies. The best part about this treat is you don't have to be an experienced decorator as Jack's face isn't perfect. It's also a great way to have the kids help out and ice the cookies.

Image zoom Kids can help decorate the Jack Skellington sugar cookies. Courtesy of Disney

There is one breakfast dish included, and it's their pumpkin pancakes that you must top with lots of butter and maple syrup. The recipe is simple, and the mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves will have your kitchen smelling delicious. Then there's one savory meal, a pumpkin soup, which happens to be vegan-friendly and gluten-free. After indulging in all the other goodies, the healthy soup recipe is a nice change of pace. So you can keep them in your recipe files, all of the dishes feature a free, printable recipe card for easy reference.