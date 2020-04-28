Preserve Your Favorite Family Memories By Salvaging Old VHS Tapes and Photo Negatives

Packed away somewhere in the depths of my mom's basement, my family's most treasured memories exist in the form of tapes, film, and photo prints. Over the years, we've stashed away dusty photos and VHS tapes detailing childhood birthday parties and holidays, not to mention a box of aging 8mm film reels from my grandma documenting decades of vacations. The memories are timeless, but the outdated technology they're stored on? Not so much.

Analog media, including film reels, VHS tapes, audio cassettes, and photo negatives, are susceptible to water damage, dust, fire, and other destructive forces. Digital files are much safer, and that's where Legacybox can help. The company digitizes original recorded moments into downloadable keepsakes you can save and revisit for years to come, and I can't think of a more thoughtful Mother's Day gift.

The simple mail-in system lets you preserve your family's past in just a few easy steps. First, purchase a Legacybox kit from their website, which includes removable barcode stickers, a pre-paid UPS shipping label, and a crush-proof box to fill with your home movies and photos. The kits ship to you the following business day and are priced by number of items, starting at $59.99 to digitize two items. A VHS tape, film reel, or set of 25 photos all equal one "item," and you can mix and match a combination of media types. You'll receive enough barcode stickers to tag each item (one barcode for the set of photos), plus a few extras in case you'd like to add items to your order after receiving the kit. These tags help ensure your items are properly tracked and returned to you safely.

Once the company receives your Legacybox, it takes about four to six weeks to digitize the originals, which is done by hand at their Tennessee facility. You'll receive email updates with progress reports on your items throughout the process. After the process is complete, you get the originals back along with the digital files via your choice of a thumb drive, DVD, or direct download.

Just like that, your recorded moments are safely preserved and easily accessible whenever you want to revisit beloved memories. And to make this Mother's Day gift idea even sweeter, you can now get 50% off your purchase using the code MOM at checkout (available until tomorrow, April 29). Transform family history into digital keepsakes for a gift Mom (and future generations) can treasure forever.