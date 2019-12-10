7 Ways to Decorate Every Room with Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year

If you're ready to go all-in on the Pantone Color of the Year, go big and paint an entire room in Classic Blue. The shade is vibrant enough to make a bold statement, but as blue is consistently one of the most popular paint picks, you don't have to worry about it going out of style. If you're looking for similar colors at the paint store, consider Sherwin-Williams' Naval. To amp up the energy, combine the shade with other vivid colors like bright orange or yellow for a high-contrast look.