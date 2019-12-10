7 Ways to Decorate Every Room with Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year
Here's how to use Classic Blue throughout your home, from small updates to statement-making applications.
It's official: Classic Blue is Pantone's pick for the 2020 Color of the Year. Much like the sky at dusk, this saturated shade of navy is simple and timeless, making it ideal for outfitting your home with perennial style. You can expect to see this color everywhere as designers and home furnishing brands take their cues from Pantone. To incorporate the hue into your own space, we've rounded up seven ways to decorate with Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year. Let Classic Blue reign!
Layer in Cozy Accents
Try out the color in small doses to subtly blend Classic Blue into your existing color scheme. Throw pillows, wall art, and other decorative accents like vases are all great places to experiment with the shade. If you start small, you can easily swap out accessories if you decide the hue isn't for you.
Paint the Walls
If you're ready to go all-in on the Pantone Color of the Year, go big and paint an entire room in Classic Blue. The shade is vibrant enough to make a bold statement, but as blue is consistently one of the most popular paint picks, you don't have to worry about it going out of style. If you're looking for similar colors at the paint store, consider Sherwin-Williams' Naval. To amp up the energy, combine the shade with other vivid colors like bright orange or yellow for a high-contrast look.
Color Your Kitchen Cabinets
Blue continues to be a winning color in kitchens, and this shade is perfect for updating cabinetry with a fresh look. If you're worried about the dark hue overwhelming the space, paint only your base cabinets blue and leave upper cabinets white or another neutral color. Incorporating open shelving and light fixtures in a shiny metallic finish can also help create an bright, airy feel.
Dress Up Your Bedroom
Dark blue is known for its calming capabilities, making it ideal for decorating your bedroom. The rich color instantly adds a sense of coziness that encourages relaxation and helps soothe you to sleep. To incorporate Classic Blue into your sleeping quarters, layer your bed with a blue duvet cover and pillows, or add a plush area rug underfoot.
Try It on Tile
Boldly patterned cement tile is one of our favorite design trends of the moment, and it's a great way to try out Classic Blue in daring fashion. Choose tiles in an eye-catching geometric pattern to make a graphic statement on your bathroom floor or kitchen backsplash. Pair the tiles with solid neutral elements and matte finishes to let the colorful pattern shine as the focal point.
Choose Plush Textiles
Pantone selected Classic Blue for its tranquil, relaxing effect, so it only makes sense to use this hue in areas where you want to get comfortable. Outfit your living space, bedroom, or dining room with upholstered furniture and accessories that feature the shade in soft textures. This rich color is especially sumptuous on plush fabrics like velvet or chenille.
Decorate in Shades of Blue
Vary the saturation of blues to add depth to your room's color palette. Choose a variety of blue accents—such as a table lamp, upholstered bench, pillows, and throw blankets—in shades ranging from powder blue to navy. Classic Blue lands somewhere in the middle of the spectrum, so it pairs well with both dark and light shades of the color.
