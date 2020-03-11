CVS Is Delivering Prescriptions for Free Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Companies in the United States are changing policies due to COVID-19 precautions. This past week, Starbucks paused the use of reusable cups, and now, CVS is altering its pharmacy guidelines: the company will no longer charge for prescription medication delivery.

The drugstore revealed the news in a release on Monday, March 9. "Being committed to the welfare of those we serve means being responsive to evolving needs and acting swiftly. This is particularly true in times of uncertainty," Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., executive vice president and chief medical officer, CVS Health, says in the release. "The latest steps we're taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions." The free at-home delivery is now in effect and will continue until further notice.

CVS also disclosed new information for members of Aetna, a health insurance company owned by CVS. The health care corporation is getting rid of early refill limits on 30-day prescription medication. Plus, anyone who has health insurance through Medicare or Aetna can receive a 90-day supply for maintenance medication prescriptions. (Maintenance mediation prescriptions are often for chronic conditions, such as diabetes, arthritis, and hypertension. Oral contraceptives are also included.) CVS notes that it is working with the government to make the 90-day supply option available for Medicaid members "where allowable."

The updates from Aetna come after announcements posted on Friday that members will not have to submit a co-pay for COVID-19 diagnostic testing or telemedicine visits. "Supporting the health and well-being of our members and removing barriers to care are among our key areas of focus as we navigate the spread of COVID-19," Karen S. Lynch, president, Aetna and executive vice president, CVS Health, says in the release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you're at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus (including older adults and those who suffer from chronic medical conditions), you should stock up on medications, if possible. However, it could be a good idea to take advantage of CVS's new prescription perks to be safe.