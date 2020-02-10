These 5 Stylish Lunch Totes Are Convenient and Cute To Boot

I’m all about packing my lunch for work. The money-saving and health benefits of meal prepping for the week has saved me both a decent chunk of change and a lot of calories over the years. According to Health, the average lunch costs about $10, which will set you back at least $50 a week, $200 a month, and $2,400 a year. But it can be hard to always be on top of planning meals, and of course, lugging around a lunch bag every single day comes with its downsides, too. It might feel like ordering food or eating out is easier, but the benefits of bringing lunch from home (using food you’ve already paid for from the grocery store) far outweigh the ease of buying a meal every day.

Plus, retailers like Target and Williams Sonoma are selling cute lunch bags that are so stylish you’ll actually want to show them off. Here are five lunch bags I would gladly use to carry my salads to the office.