These 5 Stylish Lunch Totes Are Convenient and Cute To Boot
In addition to simply looking good, these lunch bags are also functional with insulated lining, multiple straps, and extra pockets.
I’m all about packing my lunch for work. The money-saving and health benefits of meal prepping for the week has saved me both a decent chunk of change and a lot of calories over the years. According to Health, the average lunch costs about $10, which will set you back at least $50 a week, $200 a month, and $2,400 a year. But it can be hard to always be on top of planning meals, and of course, lugging around a lunch bag every single day comes with its downsides, too. It might feel like ordering food or eating out is easier, but the benefits of bringing lunch from home (using food you’ve already paid for from the grocery store) far outweigh the ease of buying a meal every day.
Plus, retailers like Target and Williams Sonoma are selling cute lunch bags that are so stylish you’ll actually want to show them off. Here are five lunch bags I would gladly use to carry my salads to the office.
Neutral Patterned Lunch Bag
This patterned lunchbox, sold at Anthropologie, is both fun and functional. Its removable insulated lining makes it easy to wipe out any spills (like leaky salad dressing). Plus, once it's removed, you can throw the exterior in your washing machine to clean. The lunch tote is also easy to transport with a messenger strap for hands-free wear, which can be a big help when you already have your purse, laptop, coffee, and other daily essentials to carry.
Floral Lunch Tote
If you’re looking for an affordable option, the Room Essentials brand at Target has an entire line of cute lunch bags for women that are all $10. With pretty florals, playful polka dots, and leopard prints, there’s a lunchbox style for every taste. Pick up the blue floral version for a cheery spring vibe.
Lunch Handbag
Feeling fashionable while carrying your lunch into work has never been easier than with this lunch bag from Modern Picnic. Although the price tag is a little higher than your typical lunchbox, the quality and look mimic that of designer handbags. Now you can ditch your regular purse and just carry this lunch bag full of snacks; that’s what I plan to do!
Striped Lunch Tote
Stripes are a classic pattern that's always in style. This black and white color combo will easily pair with any outfit while keeping your lunch either warm or cool for up to four hours. The exterior pocket is also perfect for your phone or keys so you can keep most-used items within reach and not at the bottom of your purse where you can never seem to find them.
Black and Gold Lunch Bag
If you’re someone who already carries a black purse, then this neutral lunch bag from Williams Sonoma makes for an ideal pairing. The tote has a removable insulated lining for easy cleanup, and like the lunch bag from Anthropologie, it also comes with a long messenger strap you can attach for hands-free carrying.
Buy It: SoYoung Lunch Bag, Black Paper & Gold Splatter, $44.95, Williams Sonoma
