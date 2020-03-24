It’s only been a week since I began a self-quarantine, and I’ve already gone through most of the supplies in my craft bin trying to stay busy. If you’re in the same boat, don’t worry: A gorgeous DIY project doesn’t require a trip to the crafts store. It turns out, craft kits aren’t just for kids! We’ve rounded up our favorite online craft kits you can have delivered directly to your doorstep to keep you busy while you’re at home.

Order a beginner-level kit to learn how to crochet or knit, or opt for an intermediate project to master a skill you already know. These projects can also help you try something you’ve never done before, like making string art or embroidering.