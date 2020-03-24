Master a New Skill With These Creative Craft Kits You Can Order Online
Have all the materials delivered right to your doorstep.
It’s only been a week since I began a self-quarantine, and I’ve already gone through most of the supplies in my craft bin trying to stay busy. If you’re in the same boat, don’t worry: A gorgeous DIY project doesn’t require a trip to the crafts store. It turns out, craft kits aren’t just for kids! We’ve rounded up our favorite online craft kits you can have delivered directly to your doorstep to keep you busy while you’re at home.
Order a beginner-level kit to learn how to crochet or knit, or opt for an intermediate project to master a skill you already know. These projects can also help you try something you’ve never done before, like making string art or embroidering.
Felt Charm Necklace
Keep yourself (or the kids) entertained with this necklace-making kit. It comes with everything you need to make five necklaces in a variety of styles. It also comes with 50 different patterns, so you can choose your shapes once the kits are delivered (we’re partial to the adorable stitched rainbow). Plus, shipping on this kit is free.
Cross-Stitch Kit
If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to cross-stitch, now’s the time to do it. And what better first project than this gorgeous monstera plant design? The kit includes a 9-inch wood hoop (that’s how big the finished project will be), fabric, needle, thread, and a detailed pattern guide to walk you through every step.
Buy It: Monstera Plant Kit, $26.40, Etsy
Knitted Blanket
If you’re looking for an at-home project to make and give as a gift, add this gorgeous blanket from We Are Knitters to your shopping cart. You can choose from 30 different colors of yarn for the blanket, and if you’d like to use your own knitting needles, they’ll knock $12 off the price of the kit (and shipping is free either way). This is a beginner-level project, so you should be able to create it no matter your skill level.
String Art Kit
You don’t have to have a wood shop (or even a tool bag) to make this gorgeous DIY wood sign. All you need is a hammer! Order a DIY kit from The Knotty Nail and you’ll be crafting your own string art creation in just a few days. Here’s how it works: When you get the kit, you’ll use the included pattern to hammer nails into the 8x10 walnut board, creating the mountain shapes. Then, use the provided string to “color in” the design. Finish it with the included raw laser-cut wood word and your piece will be ready to display. DIY kits ship in just 3 days (with free shipping), so you’ll be crafting in no time.
Crocheted Everyday Bag
Wool and the Gang is one of our favorite places to buy knitting and crochet supplies, and one of their best projects is on sale right now. This DIY market bag comes in 12 different colors, and the kit comes with everything you’ll need (including a crochet hook and needle). It’s an intermediate project, so be aware that some basic crochet skills will be helpful.
Windowsill Planter
Freshen up your kitchen space by growing herbs in the windowsill. This indoor gardening project doubles as an at-home craft since the unfinished wood planter is meant to be painted (although you’ll need to use your own paint). And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a master gardener to grow these plants: Once you’ve decorated the planter and added the pots of soil, just follow the included planting guide and you’ll have fresh herbs in no time.
Buy It: Herb Grow Kit, $20, Terrain
