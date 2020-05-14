Notice a New COVID-19 Surcharge on Your Take-Out Bill? Here's What You Need to Know

The restaurant industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic. The National Restaurant Association reported in March that 3% of restaurants had closed permanently, 44% shut its doors temporarily, and from March 1 to the 22, sales were down 47%. (And that was at the beginning of the outbreak.) To combat the losses, some establishments have been adding a COVID-19 surcharge to customer's bills.

Goog's Pub and Grub in Holland, Michigan, is one of the places that's added a surcharge. On May 7, Palmer White, the general manager of the establishment, began adding $1 onto every take-out order. Three days before, White posted on Facebook and placed flyers outside the restaurant to inform customers. "We made it two months without changing anything about our pricing; we're just trying to get through it," White says. He explains that the cost of beef has doubled, and for a restaurant with 85% of sales from hamburgers, that's a big deal. It also costs $.82 more to serve a meal to-go compared to in the restaurant, he adds. "The support has been overwhelmingly positive," White says. "There are a few outliers, but that's going to happen with any issue."

Image zoom Jacob Fox

Brian Staack, general manager of Bootleggers BBQ in West Plains, Missouri, added a 5% surcharge to every take-out order on May 8 after announcing the change the day before. "We got a lot of support from our customers and the local community. No one seemed to mind it," Staack says. Like White, Staack has had to pay top dollar for meat. (For example, the cost of brisket went from about $2.79 per pound to $8.19 per pound, and that's when it's even available, Staack says.) However, after a local TV station reported on the surcharge, and people around the country found out, Staack says he received an influx of calls criticizing the decision. "Rather than the employees get that kind of abuse because they just come to work to pay their bills, we dropped the surcharge." Instead, he had to increase the prices on all menu items, which means an extra cost for printing new menus and more time changing the prices online and in the computer system. "Everyone local has been super supportive and really great about it," he says.