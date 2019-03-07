Cotton Candy Grapes Are Back in Stores to Make Your Day (Naturally) Sweeter

If you loved fluffy cotton candy as a kid, imagine getting the same flavor but in a healthier form. Cotton candy grapes aren't new to the grocery scene (they've been available since 2011), but if you haven't yet tasted this delicious fruit, now is your chance. The produce typically hits grocery stores for just a few weeks mid-August to mid-September, but fans of the cross-bred grapes were thrilled to find them in stores this week, with hashtag #cottoncandygrapes helping spread the word.

We love eating them straight out of hand after washing, but if you're planning a trip to the grocery store to pick up charcuterie board fixings, swing through the produce section and put cotton candy grapes in your cart. We like how they sweeten up the traditional assortment of cheese, fruit, and meat found in most boards. The grapes typically retail at $3.99 per pound, which is a bit higher than the usual $2 per pound on the grocer's regular red or white grapes, but we think they're worth the splurge.

Bred naturally in California by Grapery, cotton candy grapes contain only 1 gram of sugar more per serving compared to the regular red or white grape. They don't specify which or when the produce is available, but Grapery keeps an online directory that can help you figure out where the fruit are sold. They've been discovered in grocery stores across the country—we've most recently seen them at Hy-Vee—and they're likely to be at a market near you for a limited time. Whether you're into the idea of a candy-flavored grape or not, we're hoping to add some to our charcuterie spreads while they're around at this uncommon time of the year.