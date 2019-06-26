As a travel-loving couple, Jeremy and Gosia Hoyle wanted to save money for their honeymoon while wedding planning. Two weeks before the 150-person event, they left the arrangements up to the groom’s sister, Jessica Hoyle-King, who quickly got to work making the couple's rustic wedding reception dreams come to life. But it was the dessert table that really, ahem, took the cake.

According to Thumbtack, the average cost of a wedding cake ranges from $350 to $450. But this cost simply wasn't in the couple's budget. The original plan was to make and freeze cupcakes before the wedding. Knowing she could do better, Jessica talked her brother into ordering two cream cheese-filled sheet cakes from Costco. Her plan was to cut and arrange the standard sheet cakes into a tiered design. She even made a rustic cake stand from inexpensive craft supplies purchased at Hobby Lobby. But the cake needed that extra special something.

The day before the wedding, the bride’s brother-in-law, a chef in England, helped transform the affordable desserts. “The cakes were cut into tiered squares, stacked, re-iced, and arranged with a few of the real flowers from the piles of flowers used for decorating,” says Jessica. With the addition of the flowers, the cake's total came in around $50.

The cake wasn't the only stand-out feature at the wedding. Some of the rustic decor came from Jessica’s personal collection, and Mason jars for centerpieces were gathered from the groom’s family honey business. “We picked wildflowers on the side of the road, flowers and rosemary from my mom’s garden,” says Jessica. “Trader Joe’s even gave me some greenery that looked a little wilted but I still thought looked pretty.”

Image zoom Image courtesy of Jessica Hoyle-King.

And their honeymoon? Saving money on the cake and floral arrangements allowed the newlyweds to spend their honeymoon in Rome. Now, if only there were Costcos in Europe!