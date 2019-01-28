Costco is now selling street taco kits, and trust us, it’s way better than standing in line at the taco truck.

We first found the kits on the Instagram account Costco Does It Again. The account features the best Costco finds for healthy and affordable living. Many of the products they share are fan-favorites of Costco membership cardholders.

We think their street taco kit discovery is going to be a hit right away. In just one day the post has already gained more than 14,000 likes.

The kits come with everything you need to host taco night at your house—tortillas, seasoned chicken, slaw, cheese, salsa, cilantro lime crema, and even lime wedges for garnish. It’s the perfect cure for taco cravings when the cold winter months keep the food trucks away.

And the best part? They come at a street taco price, too. The kits are $5.59 a pound, making the total sit right around $16.50. With enough ingredients for 12 tacos, that’s around $1.38 per taco!

We really can’t ask for much more than a tasty, affordable semi-homemade dinner. Just add a pitcher of margaritas and board games, and your night is set.