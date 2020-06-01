Costco's Free Samples Will Make a Comeback This Month

Getting to munch on free snacks while shopping at Costco is one of the best parts of a trip to the wholesale store. It remained open for safe grocery shopping, however, no samples were allowed to be distributed due to COVID-19 since March. Costco is working on plans to bring back the beloved samples later this month. For everyone's safety, the taste-testing experience is going to change.

"We're going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling," said Costco CFO Richard Galanti on a quarterly earnings call last week. "I can't tell you any more, but needless to say it's not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers."

Image zoom Robyn Beck/Getty Images

So while we don't know details yet, we assume there will more efforts to maintain sanitary surfaces to adhere to the EPA's guidelines as well as ways to have as little contact as possible in handling foods. This is just one of the safety precautions the retailer put in place over the past few months. Recently, Costco lifted its customer limit of two people per member card and is now allowing all guests to enter as long as they are wearing a face mask. And according to an update to their site, there is a limited menu of customer favorites available at Costco Food Courts for takeout only.