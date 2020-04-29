Costco Is Now Requiring Customers to Wear Masks While in Stores

On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its recommendation that Americans wear cloth face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). Costco is taking that recommendation a step further by requiring that all customers wear masks while shopping in stores starting on Monday, May 4.

The company announced the news as an update to its response to the novel coronavirus. "To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco," the announcement reads. "This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition. The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Costco posted another change to its current policies. Beginning on May 4, most locations (it doesn't note exactly which ones) will revert to regular hours. To see what your store's usual operating hours are, head to the Costco website. However, the corporation's other rules will still be in place, including limiting the number of people in each store at a time, prohibiting the use of reusable shopping bags, and not allowing returns on certain items. Craig Jelinek, president and CEO of Costco Wholesale, also penned a letter discussing the policy changes.

Related: Costco Lets Healthcare Workers and First Responders Skip the Line with Priority Store Access

Although your grocery shopping experience keeps looking a bit different as the pandemic continues, all the precautions are in place to keep shoppers and workers safe.