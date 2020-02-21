Costco is the go-to spot for buying in bulk, but there's another reason why people stop into the store. The membership club's food court offers classic American dishes, such as hot dogs, pizzas, and sandwiches, for affordable prices. But some people are reporting a significant change to the café: In the next few months, only members will be able to purchase food.

We first saw the news on the Instagram account @costcodeals, which posts about Costco news and products. Yesterday, their post read, "Effective March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court. You can join today. Please see our membership counter for details." Costcodeals wrote in the caption that an employee confirmed the sign is accurate.

The upload has attracted nearly 2,000 comments with differing opinions. Some people without memberships are disappointed they will no longer be able to dine at the café. One person even said it might cost Costco a significant amount of money. Others who do have cards support the measure, since it's supposed to be a membership-only club.

However, there is some slightly confusing conflicting information. CBS8 reports that it's always been required to have a membership to eat at the food court, but was seldom enforced. The news outlet, which contacted a member from the corporate office, adds employees will start doubling down on the rule in March.

So, what's the deal? Well, the Costco website doesn't mention anything about the food court, including on its membership page. We also reached out to the corporate office for more information about the situation, but have yet to hear back. For now, we recommend stopping into your local store and talking to an employee who might be able to help.