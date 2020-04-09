Grocery shopping looks very different now than it did a few months ago. With the spread of the new coronavirus in the United States, many grocery stores and retailers have made changes to help flatten the curve and keep people safe while shopping. This week, Costco announced another big change intended to support healthcare workers during the pandemic. According to a press release from April 8, all Costco stores will temporarily be giving healthcare employees and first responders priority access to their warehouses. Since many grocery stores are limiting the number of in-store customers at a time, this new provision allows healthcare workers and first responders to skip the line and buy necessities much more efficiently.

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Costco's press release outlines how healthcare employees can take advantage of the new rule: "Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to our warehouses during all open hours for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs, and firefighters. Healthcare workers and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse."

This isn't the first thing Costco has done amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: This Instagram post from @costcodeals features all of the recent changes the grocery store chain has made.

Along with many other retailers, Costco has set up special operating hours for customers age 60 and older, limited returns on products, and will be closing all warehouses on Easter Sunday.

In times like these, we’re reminded just how important healthcare workers are, and how important it is to express our gratitude for all that they do. While we can do our part by staying home, practicing social distancing, and limiting interactions with other people, these stores are saying "thank you" to the hard-working people that keep us all safe.