You Can Buy a Costco Cheese Flight for Just $20

Make your next cocktail party even more appetizing with this affordable cheese flight. It has everything you need to build a cheese board—right down to the wine pairings.

Thanks to Costco’s newest offering, you don’t have to be a master chef to build the perfect cheese board. Their independent brand, Kirkland Signature, recently released a pre-packaged cheese flight complete with five generous wedges of cheese. The affordable find has been spotted in the Northwest region of the country, according to Instagram account CostcoDeals, but Costco confirmed the cheese flight is available nationwide.

Within the 1.8-pound flight of cheese, you’ll find a Monteau alpine, Cabot clothbound cheddar, red wine soaked goat cheese, a 12-month-aged Manchego, and a dijon herb Fontina. The mix is varied enough to please any cheese snob’s palate.

But wait, there's more. To make your dinner party planning even easier, the Costco brand cheese flight alsooffers wine pairing suggestions. Plan to purchase a bottle of Pinot Noir, Malbec, Tempranillo, Rioja, and Chablis with your cheese. And if wine isn't your thing, there are beer pairings as well: Amber and alpine; hoppy ale and cheddar; Belgian ale and goat cheese; brown ale and Manchego; and hefeweizen and Fontina.

The best part, however, is the $19.99 price tag. Yes, that’s right. Five(!) wedges of cheese for just shy of $20. Worth every penny.