Prior to the pandemic, my skills in the kitchen were amateur at best. I was more likely to reheat something from the freezer section at Trader Joe's than attempt to cook a complicated dish from scratch. But with the COVID-19 crisis came a lot of extra free time, and I took it as an opportunity to step up my cooking game. Now, my regular slate of meals includes such culinary feats as fresh-baked sourdough bread, homemade pizza topped with sautéed veggies, and cheesy enchiladas topped with sauce made from a family recipe. My cooking and eating habits definitely look different these days, and, according to a new survey, I'm not the only one. In fact, 85% of Americans have made some change in what they eat or how they prepare food due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom blackCAT/Getty Images

The annual Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council (which included 1,011 U.S. adults) was conducted in April 2020, when most areas of the country were under stay-at-home orders and many businesses were closed. The biggest change in food habits identified? Like me, 60% of Americans are cooking at home more frequently. And, likely due to the increased time spent at home near a kitchen full of food, nearly a third of those surveyed reported snacking more, while over a quarter said they are thinking about food more than usual.

While we're cooking and, in some cases, eating more, making sure our food is safe and virus-free is also top of mind. Almost a quarter of respondents said COVID-19 was their top food safety concern, and nearly half are at least somewhat concerned about the risks of takeout or delivery options. For 46% of those surveyed, eating outside the home, such as in restaurants, was also a cause for concern. In comparison, Americans are less worried about coronavirus risk when shopping for groceries online or in-store and when preparing meals at home, although 30% of respondents report washing produce more often (fingers crossed that's a change that sticks!).

The survey also addressed broader changes in U.S. eating habits, including the rise of plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy. Compared to 2019, 28% of respondents reported eating more protein from plant sources, while 24% are consuming more plant-based dairy alternatives. Whether this is in response to less full supermarket shelves caused by closed meat processing plants or a recognition of the immune-boosting effects of a nutritious diet, people are increasingly stocking their fridges and pantries with vegetarian and vegan options.

"Whether these particular impacts of the pandemic are only temporary remains to be seen," said president and CEO of IFIC Joseph Clayton in a press release. "But it's hard to think of another recent event that has had such far-reaching effects, and in such a short period, on how we purchase, prepare, and consume foods and beverages."