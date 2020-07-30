Cooling Apparel to Keep the Entire Family Comfortable This Summer
Enjoy the warmer temps with these affordable picks starting at just $4.
Going outside during the summer can get uncomfortable quickly. (Especially right now as the majority of the country is experiencing a season that's hotter than normal.) When the temperatures are soaring, the sun is glaring, and the humidity levels are rising, it can get just about unbearable without the air conditioning blasting. And unless you're lounging in the inflatable pool in your backyard, you'll need to have more than a swimsuit on when you step outdoors. Whether you're working, exercising, or playing with the kids, these cooling apparel items will keep you comfortable so you can enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts. We found up a variety of tops for everyone in the family, including your dog, as well as a couple of accessories you should be rocking this summer. These items are sweat-wicking to dry quickly and help keep you cool, so you won't overheat. Plus, some of them even have UPF protection to prevent sun damage. (But you should still apply your sunscreen!)
Don't shy away from a long sleeve shirt because it's hot, especially if you burn easily. This one features moisture-wicking and odor-reducing fabric, so it stays dry and smells nice. It also has 50+ UPF protection to keep you safe from the sun, and it's available in eight different colors.
Buy It: Hanes Long Sleeve Performance Tee, $21, Kohl's
This shirt is made from a polyester jersey material that wicks moisture away from your body. It also has odor protection to attack bacteria, so your clothing won't smell after you sweat. The UPF 50+ protects against UV rays, which is excellent if you're outside on a sunny day.
Buy It: Hanes Short Sleeve Performance T-Shirt, $9, Target
This UPF 50 towel is ideal for anyone who works outdoors or spends lots of time in their garden. It's made with lightweight fabric that instantly cools you down when it's wet. You can use it on your head, neck, or wherever you're feeling overheated.
Buy It: Mission Instant Cooling Towel, $15, Bed Bath & Beyond
Keep your daughter comfortable in the heat with this T-shirt. The short-sleeved top features soft, lightweight material and features mesh ventilation for cooling. It comes in six sizes and three colors: purple, gray, and teal.
Buy It: Athleta Girl Comeback Tee, $36, Athleta
Walks will be even more enjoyable for your dog when they're wearing this vest that stays cold for up to six hours. Before you and your pup go out, soak the vest in water, wring it out, and put it on your pup. It comes in four sizes to fit a variety of breeds.
Buy It: Pawslife Cooling Vest, from $17, Bed Bath & Beyond
Exercising outdoors? Then you need this tank. The blend of nylon and Lycra fabric wicks sweat and cools you down. Although the product has a slender fit, it features a four-way stretch for comfort.
Buy It: Cool Racerback Luxtreme, $48, Lululemon
Your son can play outside all day with this shirt that's available in 33 different colors. It has lightweight fabric that wicks sweat to keep the wearer dry. The snag-resistant T-shirt is perfect for active boys.
Buy It: A4 Youth Performance Crew, from $4, Amazon
Keep cool and prevent sun damage to your face with this hat that's perfect for runners. (Exercising in the heat is difficult enough, you definitely don't want to make it any harder.) Before you go out on your run, submerge the hat in water, wring it out, and put it on your head. It comes in three colors: navy, black, and white.
Buy It: Mission Cooling Performance Baseball Cap, $19, Amazon
Comments