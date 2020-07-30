Cooling Apparel to Keep the Entire Family Comfortable This Summer

Going outside during the summer can get uncomfortable quickly. (Especially right now as the majority of the country is experiencing a season that's hotter than normal.) When the temperatures are soaring, the sun is glaring, and the humidity levels are rising, it can get just about unbearable without the air conditioning blasting. And unless you're lounging in the inflatable pool in your backyard, you'll need to have more than a swimsuit on when you step outdoors. Whether you're working, exercising, or playing with the kids, these cooling apparel items will keep you comfortable so you can enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts. We found up a variety of tops for everyone in the family, including your dog, as well as a couple of accessories you should be rocking this summer. These items are sweat-wicking to dry quickly and help keep you cool, so you won't overheat. Plus, some of them even have UPF protection to prevent sun damage. (But you should still apply your sunscreen!)