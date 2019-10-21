We love Christmas traditions, and a popular one in many homes is decorating gingerbread houses. This holiday season, however, we've been eyeing versions that incorporate favorite pop culture characters, new cookie flavors, and more. Here are five of our favorites we'll be decorating this December (or maybe November, because we can't wait that long!).

Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie Decorating Kit

Decorating Christmas cookies is one of our favorite holiday activities—especially when it involves milk's favorite cookie. The Oreo Cookie Decorating kit is available at Walmart for $11.98 and includes all the goods you'll need for an afternoon of fun, including pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, regular and mini Oreos, various candy pieces, and fruity gummies. Because there's no oven required for these cookies, the kit is a wonderful way to keep kids entertained during Christmas when you have countless tasks on your to-do list.

Hershey's Chocolate Cookie House Kit

There's no such thing as too much chocolate during holiday season, and Hershey's is here to indulge us. The candy company is selling a Chocolate Cookie House Kit for $10.99 at Target this Christmas for those who can't get enough cocoa. (Walmart also sells the kits for $10.47 each, but they're currently out of stock.) Each kit comes with ready-to-assemble chocolate cookie pieces, white icing, and assorted candies, including (obviously) Hershey's Kisses. It's a cute option for those who aren't fond of gingerbread, but still want to get in on the cookie house decorating fun.

Holiday Camper Gingerbread Kit

Tuns out a reindeer-pulled sleigh isn't Santa's only form of transportation—he also drives an edible RV. The Holiday Camper Gingerbread Kit, which is available at Target for $9.99, comes with everything you need to customize Santa's ride. Each package contains pre-baked gingerbread cookies, icing pens, a variety of candies, and a few decorative paper pieces of Santa, a Christmas tree, and a grill for an extra authentic camping touch. Target seems to be into holiday camper decor this year because the retailer is also selling a Christmas cat house in the form of an RV.

A Christmas Story Gingerbread House and Scene Kit

Of all the many Christmas movies, A Christmas Story is definitely one of our favorites. It has us laughing throughout the entire film. The next time we watch, we'll have a fun activity to complete while viewing. Bed Bath & Beyond is selling A Christmas Story gingerbread house and scene kit for $14.99. (But will only be $12.99 with the handy 20% off coupon.) This gingerbread house comes with everything you need to recreate some of the most famous scenes from the film, including Ralphie in the bunny costume, Randy in his puffy winter coat, and of course, the leg lamp. The kit also has pre-baked gingerbread, icing packets, and a variety of candies for you to decorate your own version of the Parker's house.

Holiday Oreo Chocolate Cookie House Kit

The Holiday Chocolate Cookie House is the ultimate gift for the cookies-and-cream lover. (It's also a fun project to complete while you're trying to guess the Oreo mystery flavor.) The kit includes chocolate cookie pieces for the foundation; fruity gummies, candy jewels, regular-sized Oreos and mini Oreos for decorating; and white icing to hold everything together. The cookie construction project comes in two sizes: small for $5, and large for $10.

Although Christmas isn't for another month, you'll be able to buy these cookie kits in all Big Lots stores now. To see if your local store has them, you'll have to stop by in person.

Gingerbread houses have been around for quite a long time—according to PBS, the first versions were made way back in the 16th century—but various flavors of cookie homes seem to be a trend that taking over other holidays. Even if you're a traditionalist and are committed to the classic ginger option, we think it's safe to say: The more cookie houses, the merrier!