Last year, we had to celebrate Valentine’s Day without our favorite holiday treat: Because of a change in manufacturer, Sweetheart conversation hearts weren’t available in 2019. But today candy lovers received good news: Spangler Candy Co. confirmed that the heart-shape confections are back on shelves.

In 2018, The New England Confectionery Company (more commonly referred to as ‘Necco’), announced they would be closing their doors and no longer producing the classic Sweetheart candies. That September, Spangler Candy Co. purchased the Sweetheart brand but didn’t have enough time to make and package the conversation hearts before Valentine’s Day 2019.

While the brand had originally stated they planned to release the hearts again in 2020, we hadn't seen any on shelves so far. But today, Spangler spokeswoman Diana Moore Eschhofen confirmed that the hearts are back in stores—but in limited supply.

Image zoom Alexandria LaNier/Getty Images

“Based on consumer response and the technical challenges, we are not going to be able to meet all of the consumer demand for 2020,” she told CNBC. The company plans to return to normal production rates in 2021.

Eschhofen explained that the hearts will be available at most nationwide drugstores (like Walgreens and CVS), but they won't have as many messages printed on them. The phrases "you rock" and "love me" won't be in circulation this year, but you can expect to see some of the classics, including "true love" and "say yes." You'll also be tasting new flavors: Years ago, Necco changed the original recipe for the hearts. After purchasing the company, Spangler located the original, 118-year-old recipe in the archives and used it to bring back the flavors of banana and wintergreen.

The candies are on shelves now, so head to the nearest location to grab your supply before they're gone.