Grab your girlfriends! This summer, the number one girls’ trip destination isn’t Napa—it’s Colorado. Take in the best that the Rocky Mountain wine country has to offer with the Wine Train Colorado on the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad. The roundtrip ride offers food, drinks, and incredible views you won't want to miss.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Rio Grande Scenic Railroad.

The scenic train ride, which makes its first departure on June 21, takes you along the San Luis Valley, leaving from Alamosa, Colorado. Along the route, you’ll see the southern part of the Rockies from the train's large windows. Each two-hour trip departs at 6 p.m., so get excited to see breathtaking sunsets.

And the scenery is only one of the perks. Each $59 ticket includes a three-course small plate offering that comes with suggested wine pairings, so you can try a few varieties on your journey. Keep it simple with a grape, cheese, and fruit tray or enjoy ratatouille on crostini. And yes, there is dessert included. Plus, there are wine vendors on board ready to answer any questions you have about Colorado wines.

You might be wondering, "Why Colorado?" According to Wine Enthusiast Magazine, Colorado is one of the top ten wine destinations globally. With some of the highest elevated vineyards in the world, Colorado wineries are booming—there are more than 140 wine producers in the state.

The train ride is great for history buffs, too. While high-speed trains are being built around the world, this one preserves a bygone means of travel. The railroad still uses historic rail equipment and riders enjoy the view from vintage dome cars. Travel back in time with traditional white linen rail service and first-class seats.

Once the ride ends, guests can sample even more wines in the Alamosa tasting room. Available varieties include a 2016 white pinot noir, a 2015 cabernet franc, and a 2015 Gewurztraminer, which is often dubbed a “turkey wine” in the holiday season.

The Wine Train Colorado will run every Friday and Saturday until August 24. We can’t think of a better excuse for a weekend trip than beautiful views, good company, and plenty of wine!