Coffee from the grocery store will get the job done, but now is a great time to sip something new from your French press.

Spending almost all day every day at home right now, my coffee routine requires a lot more beans. While a cold brew or cup of joe from the French press made with coffee from my local grocery store will get the job done, I've considered finding new coffees online to expand my palate. So trying out one (or two) coffee subscriptions seems right up my alley. These options suit a variety of coffee drinkers—and don't require any type of committment up front.

For the New Coffee Drinker: Bean Box

Light and fruity, medium and chocolaty, dark and toasty...These are all different flavor notes you can learn to love (or skip on your next order) in a sampler subscription by Bean Box. Selected from 35 artisan roasters in the Pacific Northwest, each sampler includes four 1.8-ounce bags of coffee, which together brew 16 to 24 cups of coffee. If you already know your roast preference, check out their Coffee of the Month option to get one 12-ounce bag (that'll brew 24-36 cups) delivered at your chosen frequency (monthly, every two weeks, or every week for you big coffee drinkers).

Buy It: Bean Box Coffee Sampler, $16.50 Per Month

For a Personalized Experience: Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee wants to get to know you so they can cater to your specific coffee preferences. Part coffee and part science, Trade goes through a series of questions with you about how you make your coffee, what you add to your coffee, and more, to determine your perfect bean. Once you're matched, the coffee beans are roasted to order (ground to your preference or left whole bean) and sent from one of the company's 52 roasting partners to your door. The subscription comes with free shipping and will be sent as often as you need it. Just looking to stock-up? You can order single bags (up to five pounds!) a la carte, too.

Buy It: Trade Coffee Subscriptions Start at $15 Per Month

For the Traveler: Atlas

Delicious coffee beans come from all over the world, and Atlas Coffee Club is here to help connect you. Every month, you can receive a premium single-origin coffee from farms around the world. The bag will also come with a postcard to tell you about the farm it came from. So if you get some Costa Rican beans this month, it may tell you they came from the coffee farming community of Tarrazu that lies deep in the heart of the Costa Rican hillside. The coffee club is also committed to ensuring all beans are ethically and sustainably sourced from farms.

Buy It: Single Bag Subscription, $14 Per Month

Of course, this is also a great time to support local businesses. If you have a go-to roastery nearby, see if they're offering delivery services or order a gift card to support them when they reopen.