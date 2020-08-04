Clorox CEO Announces Disinfectant Wipe Shortage Will Last Until 2021
The company explains that the wipes are made out of a high-demand material also used to produce personal protective equipment.
It's great that the majority of people are now washing their hands correctly and thoroughly sanitizing surfaces due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the surge in purchasing of cleaning supplies means items are selling out fast and, unfortunately, taking a while to get back in stock. Due to the extremely high demand, there will be a shortage of Clorox products until next year.
Benno Dorer, CEO of Clorox, revealed the news to Reuters on Monday. The outlet explains that the corporation usually has a stockpile for the cold and flu season when the demand increases. However, Clorox did not predict the surge in sales earlier in the year because of the pandemic.
"Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it's a very complex supply chain to make them," Dorer tells the outlet. "Many wipes are made from polyester spunlace, a material currently in short supply as it is also used to make personal protective equipment like masks, medical gowns, and medical wipes." Dorer adds that it will "probably" take until 2021 to meet consumers' needs.
Reuters reports that some items, including liquid bleach, will be hitting shelves sooner. (So at least your bathroom will be sparkling clean.) Although Clorox products are in short supply, your store might have other brands that will work just as well. You might specifically want to check out a couple of Lysol products or any natural cleaners containing thymol, as they've been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to kill the coronavirus. And if your retailer is fresh out of wipes, you can actually make some at home.
