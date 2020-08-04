Clorox CEO Announces Disinfectant Wipe Shortage Will Last Until 2021

It's great that the majority of people are now washing their hands correctly and thoroughly sanitizing surfaces due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the surge in purchasing of cleaning supplies means items are selling out fast and, unfortunately, taking a while to get back in stock. Due to the extremely high demand, there will be a shortage of Clorox products until next year.

Benno Dorer, CEO of Clorox, revealed the news to Reuters on Monday. The outlet explains that the corporation usually has a stockpile for the cold and flu season when the demand increases. However, Clorox did not predict the surge in sales earlier in the year because of the pandemic.

Image zoom Day by Day Photography/Getty Images